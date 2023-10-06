CHICAGO — The ribbon was cut on a new Divvy Station in Belmont Cragin on Thursday, the first of nearly 250 stations that will be coming to the city through 2025, officials say.

Officials from the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), Lyft, and 31st Ward Alderman Felix Cardona Jr. joined Belmont Cragin community leaders as they celebrated the unveiling of the new station.

The new addition to the Divvy fleet comes as the bikeshare system works to expand access, particularly on the Northwest, Southwest and Far South sides of the city. Organizers said nearly 3,000 new classic bikes are being added to the fleet to ensure riders a balance of e-bikes and standard pedal bikes.

“The addition of new stations and bikes will ensure that Divvy not only serves the entire city, but gives residents more equitable access to both classic bikes and e-bikes,” Acting CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney said in a release sent out on Thursday afternoon. “The growth of Divvy complements the rapid growth of Chicago’s bike network, making getting around by bike a safe and convenient way for more people.”

According to CDOT officials, the new additions will offer riders more options to choose their preferred type of Divvy bike and provide more dedicated parking infrastructure.

40 million rides have been taken on Divvy bikes across the city since the first stations were erected, and according to CDOT, 5.6 million trips were taken on Divvy bikes in 2022.