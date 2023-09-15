High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

CHICAGO — Power has been restored for over 15,000 ComEd customers after an outage left thousands on the city’s South Side in the dark on Friday afternoon.

In a post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Alderman Matthew O’Shea said the 19th Ward suffered a major power outage impacting several thousand homes and businesses.

According to the ComEd outage map, 15,000 customers were without power around 3:50 p.m. on Friday.

Power was restored around 5 p.m. however is unclear what caused the outage.