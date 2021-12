NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: A help wanted sign is displayed in the window of a Brooklyn business on October 5, 2018 in New York, United States. Newly released data by the Labor Department on Friday shows that US employers added 134,000 jobs last month. While this was below economists expectations of 185,00, it […]

Chicago based Challenger, Gray and Christmas is helping job seekers find new employment for the new year.

It’s hosting a free, job search hotline Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The outplacement firm’s expert coaches can give advice and answer questions about job hunting.



For English: 312-422-5010

For Spanish: 312-422-5020