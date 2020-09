CHICAGO — A man has died after he was struck and killed on the Eisenhower Expressway after a carjacking.

According to Illinois State Police, the 35-year-old man was struck around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of the expressway near Ashland Avenue.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene after the incident.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.