Osundairo brothers withdraw help in Jussie Smollett case

CHICAGO — The two brothers involved in the Jussie Smollett case are now refusing to cooperate because they say police continue to treat them as suspects, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Chicago police said Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers to stage a hate crime against him in January 2019.

The brothers agreed to assist the police, but now their lawyer said they’ve changed their minds. They are upset police continue to hold their belongings as evidence, nearly a year and a half later.

The Osundairo brothers are top witnesses in the Smollett case. Their statement to police turned the former “Empire” actor from victim to suspect