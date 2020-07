The Original Rainbow Cone ice cream truck made its way to Oakbrook Terrace Saturday morning.

Customers could stop by next to the Stan’s Donuts at 17w615 E. Butterfield Rd. in Oakbrook Terrace and get a classic cone.

The ice cream truck will be at that location until Sunday at 10 p.m.

To find out where the truck will be heading next, visit the company’s Facebook page.