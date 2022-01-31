Organizers push for CTA shutdown ahead of Jason Van Dyke’s release

CHICAGO — Organizers are calling for a CTA shutdown ahead of the scheduled early release for Jason Van Dyke, a former Chicago police officer who was convicted in2018 for the killing of Laquan McDonald.

In recent days, Congressman Bobby Rush and Rev. Jesse Jackson have called on the Department of Justice to file federal charges against Van Dyke.

A downtown rally is planned by local activists for Thursday, the day Van Dyke is slated to be released from prison.

Van Dyke was sentenced to 81 months in prison, but will be released after serving just 39 months of the sentence on the grounds of good behavior.