CHICAGO — Organizers are beginning an effort to rebuild the historic Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood after a fire last month caused extensive damage to the building.

“We’ve established a Build Antioch Steering Committee that will have the responsibility of collecting data from churches that have built new facilities recently to research and recommend architects and builders,” one organizer said.

Chicago firefighters battled the blaze at the church for several days in mid-April, with demolition crews dismantling the remaining wreckage in the weeks since.

Now the congregation will focus on fundraising, seeking out architects and builders to design a new church.

“If you are an architect, if you have a design and build company, send us your information. We’re recruiting right now,” an organizer said.