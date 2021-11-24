Organizations, volunteers hand out meals on South Side ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO — It was a busy day of giving as several volunteers on the South Side handed out food ahead of Thanksgiving.

St. Moses, located in Park Manor, opened its doors around 9:30 a.m. with a long line wrapped around the block.

“Things are bad and some of them said ‘my refrigerator is empty,’ said volunteer Rbell Hendley. “So I just feel good about being able to do that.”

Cardinal Blase Cupich joined dozens of volunteers from across the Chicago area to help those in need. They worked together to hand out meals, bagging turkeys in time for Thanksgiving.

“I like this place because you can pick and choose you want where you go to other places and it’s already bagged up and they just put it in your car,” a resident said.

In Bronzeville, another line formed in front of Cleo’s Southern Cuisine.

“You’re always nervous when you do something for the first time but then the line started at 11:30 and I was like ‘Oh my God,’ owner Kristen Harper said.

The owners passed out 100 bags of non-perishable goods to help feed the community in time for the holiday.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Cleo’s said they are planning another food drive for Christmas.