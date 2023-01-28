CHICAGO — Chicago high school students are now able to get a jumpstart on their future with a career fair hosted at the Future Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture of the five construction firms tasked with building the Obama Center hosted this career fair.

“We really wanted students to talk to all those different types of opportunities in one place under one roof and what more exciting than at the Obama presidential center,” Kelly Powers from Lakeside Alliance said.

Makhi Davis is one of the more than 100 students who came to talk one on one with professionals in construction trades. He is an aspiring architect hoping to learn about what it takes to build.

“It’s not just architecture, it’s engineering, ironworkers. A lot of different components it’s a lot to learn, I know a lot but there’s a lot more,” Davis added.

A Chicago Native, Adriana Lopez Marin, and Union Ironworker is hoping to imporve diversity in the trades with good pay and benefits.

“I know it allows other people to dream and know they have those opportunities that was possible before they started to seeing like me in these booths,” Lopez Marin said.

Powers Baris hopes to show a younger generation that dreams are indeed possible.

“It’s important for them to see themselves in the roles are filling today.”