CHICAGO — CTA services have been delayed after an Orange Line train was reported having track conditions.

The train condition was reported occurring near Archer Road and 35th Street.

According to Metra, all inbounds to Chicago are halted near Homewood due to the emergency track repair.

According to the CTA, there are major delays on the Orange Line due to a track condition. They also say to consider ither service alternatives for your trip.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is provided.