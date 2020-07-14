Opioid addiction and overdoses surging during the pandemic, experts say

CHICAGO — Health officials in Cook County and Chicago say they’re seeing a surge in opioid addiction, overdose and even death during the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say shelter-in-place orders implemented during the pandemic leave recovering addicts vulnerable.

Between January and July of last year, authorities say there were 605 confirmed opioid overdose deaths.

Over the same time period in 2020 there have already been at least 773 deaths, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

During a press conference Tuesday, Cook County Board President TonI Preckwinkle and medical professionals urged people to get help.