‘Operation Safe Pump’ expanded on South Side to slow carjackings

CHICAGO — In response to the alarming rise in city carjackings, there’s now a push on the city’s South Side to protect more women and seniors from becoming the next victims.

Early Walker and his W&W Tow Company announced the expansion of Operation Safe Pump — a collaborative effort between tow truck drivers and Chicago police.

With Kates Security, “Operation Safe Pump” staffs gas pumps from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to give women and the elderly a safe time to pump gas in Englewood.

Security teams, more CPD officers and a tow truck company will be patrolling various grocery stores throughout the South Side; helping seniors and elderly women to their vehicles.

Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th Ward) said no carjackings have taken place at the pumps since the start of the program.

“Not one woman, not one senior, not one individual has been carjacked since the presence of an extra set of eyes and ears,” Coleman said.

The city has seen a rise in carjackings this year, with over 200 so far.