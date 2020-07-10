Operation Clean: Summer mobile patrol units to mix in community service projects

CHICAGO – Chicago officers in summer mobile patrol units will be mixing in community service projects with their police work.

The units are designed to stop crime, but this year Supt. Brown is making a few changes in hopes of building community trust.

For the first time ever, officers will do community service projects in different neighborhoods every week. Friday is the start of the new mission.

To kick things off, officers will take part in “Operation Clean” in the 3rd district.

Officers will fix broken street lights and potholes, repair damaged buildings, remove graffiti and clean empty lots in Woodlawn.

The units are made up of 100 officers, who are on standby throughout the summer, which is when the city sees a spike in violent crime.

At 8:30 a.m., Chicago police are expected to announce plans that they are boosting this force with an additional 66 officers in the next two weeks.