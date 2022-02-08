Opening statements begin in Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s federal tax trial

CHICAGO — Opening statements start Tuesday in the tax fraud trial of Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson

Thompson was charged in April last year with filing false federal income tax returns from 2013-2017. In addition, he’s charged with lying to the feds about how much he owed to Washington Federal Bank in Bridgeport.

The bank was shut down by federal regulators in 2017, in what is called a massive fraud scheme resulting in $90 million unaccounted for.

The former president of that bank, John Gembara, who made the loans, was found dead at a friend’s home in 2017 — just before Washington Federal was shut down by federal regulators.

Thompson is one of 15 people facing federal charges in the fraud case.

Thompson is said to have taken out $219,000 in three separate loans from Washington Federal, and making just one payment. The feds say, when they asked, Thompson claimed he owed only $110,000.

Thompson’s attorney argues that the alderman didn’t realize his accountants had wrongly taken mortgage tax deductions to the tune of $15,000 over several years.

The defense also said Thompson forgot the other two loans totaling $109,000.

The defense said the problems come down to bank errors and disorganization on the part of Thompson.

His attorney calling Thompson, a good honest man of integrity who’s disorganized in his personal finances and made a mistake, reinforcing that being sloppy and making a mistake aren’t federal crimes.