Opening Day at Wrigley Field welcomes fans back for first time in over a year

CHICAGO — It’s Opening Day at Wrigley Field and fans will be back in the stands for the first time in a year and a half.

The last game played at the North Side stadium was in September of 2019. The fan experience will be different this year though, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans are being asked to take their temperature before leaving their homes. Tickets will have an assigned gate printed on them, along with time and designated zone. Those zones also are in place for getting food and using the bathroom.

Ordering food or drinks will be done using a touchless system through the MLB ballpark app, with the option to have food delivered to your seat.

Of course, there will be plenty of hand sanitizer around the ballpark, social distancing will be in place on top of a smaller crowd and guests 2-years-old and older will have to wear a mask.

The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.