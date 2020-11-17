Only 3 U.S. states are not included in Chicago’s latest Emergency Travel Order based on COVID-19 rates

CHICAGO — Only Maine, Vermont and Hawaii are excluded from the City of Chicago’s latest update to its Emergency Travel Order which requires anyone arriving from a “high-risk” state to self-quarantine for 14 days, or in some cases test negative for COVID-19 to avoid quarantine.
The City updated its Emergency Travel Order last week to allow anyone arriving from a state which is reporting a COVID-19 case rate above its “high-risk” threshold of 15 cases per 100,000 residents but below the case rate in Chicago to avoid self-quarantining if they test negative for the disease before arriving.
The order now divides states into three categories: “Red,” which require a 14-day self-quarantine after arrival, “orange,” which allows the exception for a negative COVID-19 test to avoid quarantine and “yellow” which does not require any measures be taken. Still, the City advises anyone to avoid travel generally as a second wave of the virus continues across the U.S.
The updated list is included below, and goes into effect on Friday morning.
“Red” states requiring 14-day self-quarantine:
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Minnesota
Montana
Nebraska
North Dakota
South Dakota
Utah
Wisconsin
Wyoming
“Orange” states which require 14-day self quarantine OR a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Delaware
Georgia
Idaho
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma 56.8
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia