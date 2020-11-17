Only 3 U.S. states are not included in Chicago’s latest Emergency Travel Order based on COVID-19 rates

CHICAGO — Only Maine, Vermont and Hawaii are excluded from the City of Chicago’s latest update to its Emergency Travel Order which requires anyone arriving from a “high-risk” state to self-quarantine for 14 days, or in some cases test negative for COVID-19 to avoid quarantine.

The City updated its Emergency Travel Order last week to allow anyone arriving from a state which is reporting a COVID-19 case rate above its “high-risk” threshold of 15 cases per 100,000 residents but below the case rate in Chicago to avoid self-quarantining if they test negative for the disease before arriving.

The order now divides states into three categories: “Red,” which require a 14-day self-quarantine after arrival, “orange,” which allows the exception for a negative COVID-19 test to avoid quarantine and “yellow” which does not require any measures be taken. Still, the City advises anyone to avoid travel generally as a second wave of the virus continues across the U.S.

The updated list is included below, and goes into effect on Friday morning.

“Red” states requiring 14-day self-quarantine:

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

North Dakota

South Dakota

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

“Orange” states which require 14-day self quarantine OR a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Delaware

Georgia

Idaho

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma 56.8

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia