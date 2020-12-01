Only 3 states not included in Chicago’s Covid travel order, self-quarantine now required for 19

WATCH ABOVE: Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady updates the city’s emergency travel order, discusses vaccine distribution plans Tuesday

CHICAGO — Only three U.S. states continue to be the exception to the City of Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order requiring anyone arriving from an area considered “high-risk” for COVID-19 to take measures meant to prevent the further spread of the disease in the city.

In its update to the travel order Tuesday, the City of Chicago said anyone arriving from a U.S. state or territory other than Vermont, Maine or Hawaii will need to self -quarantine for 14 days, except in some cases where they can avoid doing so by testing negative for COVID-19 before arriving.

Self-quarantine is required after arriving from any of 19 states now designated as “red” because they have a higher incidence of COVID-19 compared to their population than Chicago.

Map of the latest travel order in Chicago provided by the City

For the remaining “orange” areas, which have a lower incidence of COVID-19 than Chicago but are still above the “high-risk” threshold of 15 cases per 100,000 residents, anyone arriving can avoid self-quarantine if they test negative for the disease within 72 hours of arriving in the city.

City officials continue to advise against any travel in the U.S. as experts warn of a potential surge in new COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holidays. While enforcement of the order is limited, anyone found in violation could face fines of up to

The updated list is included below, and goes into effect on Friday morning.

“Red” states requiring 14-day quarantine:

Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, Wyoming

“Orange” states requiring 14-day self-quarantine OR negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arriving:

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia

“Yellow” states requiring no additional measures:

Hawaii, Maine and Vermont