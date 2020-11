An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman is dead following a shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was driving her vehicle eastbound in the 1500 block of West Marquette Avenue in West Englewood just after 2:20 a.m. Friday when an unknown person opened fire.

Police said the woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to University of Chicago hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the incident remains under investigation.