One woman dead, one injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — One woman is dead and another woman is injured following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, according to police.

Police said two women were shot at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of South East End.

According to police, one of the women sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where she is in unknown condition.

Police said the other woman sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was also transported to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The age of both victims and other circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown.