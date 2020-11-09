Woman dead following West Side house fire

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old woman is dead following a house fire early Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said officers responded to a residential fire just after 2:40 a.m. Monday morning in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.

Upon entering, police said Chicago firefighters discovered a 34-year-old woman unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman killed in the fire has been identified by her sister as 34-year-old Stephanie Haynes. The incident remains under investigation by police and arson detectives.

A cause of death for Haynes remains unknown pending an autopsy.