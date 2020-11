A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

CHICAGO — One person is dead following a shooting in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said a 33-year-old man was on the 3100 block of West 26th Street just before 6:10 a.m. Saturday morning when a person in a black vehicle opened fire, striking the man multiple times.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.