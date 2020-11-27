One person killed in South Side stabbing

CHICAGO A 52-year-old man is dead after an argument inside a South Side residence led to a fatal stabbing, police said.

Police said two men were arguing outside a residence in the 6800 block of South Talman Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood at approximately 3:15 a.m. Friday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

According to a police, the 52-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arguing on the porch when the 29-year-old man produced a knife and stabbed the 52-year-old man several times.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 29-year-old man is in custody, according to police.

Police said the victim and the perpetrator knew each other. The incident remains under investigation.

