Man shot after exchange of gunfire with officers during traffic stop: Chicago police

CHICAGO – A man was shot and wounded by Chicago police after a traffic stop turned into an exchange of gunfire in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West Polk. When officers pulled over a vehicle, police say a male passenger ran away.

According to police, the man began shooting at officers as they chased him.

The man’s mother tells WGN he was struck in the lower back and buttocks and is expected to survive.

No officers were injured.

Police say they recovered three handguns that gunman dropped during the chase.

The other two people inside the vehicle drove away and police are now looking for them.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate.