CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was inside of a vehicle near the 6600 block of South Morgan Street just after 4:50 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain.

The man was struck in the back and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.