CHICAGO — One of the two brothers accused in the fatal shooting of Chicago officer Ella French will be court today and is expected to take a plea deal.

Eric Morgan, 25, is expected to plead guilty to several felonies in exchange for a seven-year prison sentence and his cooperation.

Prosecutors said Morgan’s brother, Emonte Morgan who is also in his 20s, killed officer French and shot her partner Carlos Yanez in the summer of 2021.

When their SUV was pulled over in Englewood, Eric and another woman followed the officers’ orders, but prosecutors said Emonte refused to get out of the car and a struggle ensued.

Emonte is accused of shooting both French and Yanez. French died from her wounds and Yanez was critically injured but recovered from his injuries.

Another officer returned fire hitting Emonte twice.

The brothers have been held in custody since their arrest and Emonte has been charged with murder and several additional felonies.

French was remembered as a rising star at her funeral who showed empathy and compassion while also enforcing the law.

Her mother is expected to be at the hearing today that will begin at 9 a.m.