One killed, one injured in Huntley car crash

HUNTLEY, Ill. — A 27-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a head-on collision in Huntley Monday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 47 at approximately 5:25 a.m. north of Regency Square Parkway.

A preliminary investigation determined a 1999 Acura TL was traveling northbound on Route 47 when it collided with a 2016 GMC Sierra traveling southbound.

The driver of the GMC was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was transported to the Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where the person’s condition is unknown.

The driver of the Acura, a 27-year-old man of Carpentersville, was the sole occupant of his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Huntley Police and Kane County officials.