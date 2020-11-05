One killed, one injured in hit-and-run near UIC

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another person was injured after a hit-and-run crash near the University of Illinois at Chicago Thursday morning.

Police said a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were struck by a vehicle just after 10:25 a.m. Thursday morning after it didn’t stop at a stop sign in the 1100 block of South Morgan Street.

Following the collision, the vehicle traveled north on Morgan before striking a tree. The driver, a 32-year-old man, then fled on foot onto the Dan Ryan expressway before being arrested at a public transit station a short time later.

Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital, where the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The 27-year-old man is in good condition with a right shoulder injury and right chest pain.

The incident remains under investigation.