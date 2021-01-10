One killed, one injured in Antioch Township crash

ANTIOCH TOWNSHIP, Ill. — One person was killed and another person was injured in a traffic crash in Antioch Township Saturday, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 45 and Route 173, where they located a rollover crash.

Police said a SUV, driven by a 59-year-old man of Mundelein, pulled out of a parking lot and drove westbound on Route 173 and then onto the shoulder.

The driver then attempted to make a U-turn to travel eastbound when the car was struck by a sedan driven by a 25-year-old man of Buffalo Grove.

The front-seat passenger of the SUV, a 57-year-old man of Mundelein, is believed to have been ejected from the car. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Advocate Condell for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.