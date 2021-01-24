One killed, one critically injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man is dead and a 33-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Police said there was a gathering at a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning when two men were shot.

According to police, the 39-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Officers later stopped a vehicle at the intersection of West 103rd Street and South Aberdeen Street that left the area immediately following the shooting, and two occupants of the car were taken to Area Two headquarters for questioning.