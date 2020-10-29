1 killed, 4 hurt in crash on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A man was killed and four others were injured in a crash Thursday morning on the city’s Far South Side.

Police say the accident happened at MLK Drive and 79th Street, when a man driving a Jeep southbound on King Drive went through a red light and hit a Range Rover with four people inside.

The driver of the Jeep was helped out of his vehicle before it caught fire. One person in the Range Rover was killed in the crash.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.