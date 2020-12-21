One killed and one critically injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was killed and one other person was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was standing in an alley near the 2500 block of West Cortez Street just after 2:50 a.m. Monday morning when shots were fired from an unknown direction.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead.

Another individual self-transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach and right arm, and is in serious condition.

There is currently no one in custody, and the incident remains under investigation.