1 dead, 3 injured in crash on Far South Side

CHICAGO – A fatal crash investigation is underway after one person was killed, three injured on the city’s Far South Side.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 3300 block of East 100th Street, just east of the Calumet River. Police say a 35-year-old man was speeding eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a Ford Escape that was traveling westbound.

The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A 26-year-old passenger was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

The male driver and passenger in the Ford were also taken to U of C in good condition.

Major Accidents unit are investigating and the crash appears to be alcohol-related, according to police.