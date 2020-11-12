One dead, one injured in West Side shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man is dead and another person is injured following a shooting early Wednesday evening on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of shots fired at approximately 6:25 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said a 25-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, of unknown age and gender, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, sustaining gunshot wounds to the arm and stomach.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.