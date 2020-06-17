1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — One person is dead and four others are critically injured after a crash on the city’s Southwest Side.
The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on 87th street, just west of Kedzie, across from Evergreen Cemetery.
Police said five young adults were inside the vehicle that crashed into a tree. Officials believe the vehicle hit a fire hydrant before landing into the tree.
The fatal crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
