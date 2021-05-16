One dead, one critical after fiery vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO – A fiery vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive Sunday night claimed the life of one person and critically injured another.

Chicago fire tells WGN that the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Chicago police shared that Lake Shore Drive is closed south of 31st St. due to the crash investigation.

All traffic heading south will need to exit at 31st St., police added.

WGN is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for update.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: