One dead, firefighter injured after Near West Side apartment fire

CHICAGO – A dead body was found in a burning Near West Side apartment building Sunday morning. Two other people were injured, according to authorities.

A Chicago firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for “shortness of breath,” and one resident suffered from smoke inhalation.

“It was blazing,” said neighbor Loretta Gober.

Gober tells WGN that she witnessed flames rip through the Near West Side apartment building, located in the 2600 block of West Monroe Street, around 9:30 a.m. Gober, who has lived on the block for 16 years, says she was awoken by someone knocking on the door, alerting her of the fire.

“It very scary because this is the fist time something like this ever happened,” she said.

Investigators are unclear about how the person died. However, fire officials asked Chicago police to assist with what is now being called a “death investigation.”

“I heard there was a body in there burned,” Gober said.

Some neighbors watched, with difficulty, as the body was removed from the building.

“I don’t know whether [firefighters] could have rescued him or what,” Gober said.

The family of those who lived inside the evacuated apartment building returned briefly to collect items but declined to speak with WGN.

“I would see them going and coming, but I never had contact with them,” Gober said.

No further details have been released. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

