CHICAGO — In an offseason where the team has welcomed back a number of players, there is one that won’t be returning for the 2023-2024 season.

In fact, he’s the second draft pick ever taken by the current front office.

The Bulls confirmed on Thursday that they’ve waived forward Marko Simonovic, ending his run as a member of the franchise. He would have had his $1.8 million salary for the upcoming season guaranteed if he was on the roster on Friday, and since he hasn’t played much the past two seasons, it wasn’t a surprise that he was let go.

He joins Derrick Jones Jr., who didn’t sign his player option, and Patrick Beverly, who signed with the Sixers, as departures from last year’s team.

Simonovic was the second pick made by executive VP Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. Forward Patrick Williams was the other selection for the duo as he was taken fourth overall by the Bulls.

Arriving with the team for the 2021-2022 season, Simonovic never was able to find consistent playing time with the Bulls at the NBA level. In his rookie year, he played in just nine games off the bench with an average of 3.9 minutes an appearance, averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds when on the floor.

Those totals all fell in 2022-2023 as he played in just seven games and 2.9 minutes per appearance, averaging under a point and a rebound in each.

Most of Simonovic’s time was spent with the G-League’s Windy City Bulls the last two years where he played in 53 games, averaging 16.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest. In 28 games for Windy City this past season, Simonovic averaged 17 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.