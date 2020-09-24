On 28th birthday, family of missing Chicago postal worker hopes for answers

CHICAGO – On her 28th birthday, the family of a missing Chicago postal worker is hoping Kierra Coles and her then-unborn baby are alive.

Kierra Coles was last seen near 81st Street and Vernon Avenue on Oct. 2, 2018. A neighbor’s surveillance video shows her heading to work in her U.S. Postal Service uniform.

Even though she was dressed for work, a U.S. Post Office spokesperson said she called in sick that morning. Coles was three months pregnant, expecting her first child.

A missing persons alert was filed after family checked on her at her apartment at 81st and Vernon. They said she wasn’t active on Snapchat after her disappearance, which she usually was.

On her 28th birthday, family came together to celebrate while still holding out hope.

Her father said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about her.

“Speak up. If it was your family and I knew some information, you’d want me to speak up. All I am asking is for you to speak up,” father Joseph Coles said. “I’m just looking for answers.”

There is a $49,500 cash reward for anyone with information that will lead to an arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip to police at cpdtip.com.