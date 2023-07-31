CHICAGO — Olive-Harvey has partnered with the Chicago Department of Aviation to offer a free course designed on helping students begin an aviation career.

The two-hour virtual class, entitled “Chicago Department of Aviation Career Prep,” will be taught from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays for four consecutive weeks. It begins on August 5 and concludes August 26.

“This collaboration between the CDA and City Colleges has launched a transformative continuing education program that will introduce students to the multitude of diverse and exciting careers within the aviation sector, empowering our students to reach new heights and promising careers,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The course will cover the history of the Chicago Department of Aviation, aviation terminology and current trends and career paths in the industry.

The course objectives and outline are below, according to the City Colleges of Chicago.

Objectives:

Review the process to apply to the Chicago Department of Aviation

Review the history of the Chicago Department of Aviation

Provide an understanding of the various opportunities at the Chicago Department of Aviation

Review the various aviation terms that make the airport safe and secure

Review federal safety and security regulations that govern the Department and industry overall

Explain the federal regulatory requirements for the Chicago Department of Aviation

Explain the difference between landside aviation operations and airline aviation operations

Review what the Chicago Department of Aviation is looking for on resumes for various positions

Outline:

Week 1: History of the Chicago Department of Aviation, why aviation and the future of the industry, introduction to the job application

Week 2: Aviation language, safety and security, regulatory requirements

Week 3: Landside operations and airline operations, terminal management and customer relations, airfield and airspace overview

Week 4: Review the job application, aviation ready resume, Chicago Department of Aviation discussion with special guest speaker, complete application

To view current openings with the Chicago Department of Aviation, visit here.