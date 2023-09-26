CHICAGO — Rev. Albert R. Adamich, who was the oldest priest in the Archdiocese of Chicago, died last week at 101.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Rev. Adamich died on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Born in Joliet, Ill., on May 15, 1922, “Father Al” was ordained to the priesthood in May of 1948 and celebrated 75 years of service to the church in 2023, according to the archdiocese.

Rev. Adamich attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago and the University of Saint Mary of the Lake and Mundelein Seminary before graduating in 1947.

Rev. Adamich served as assistant pastor at Mother of God Parish in Waukegan, which later became Most Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Hubert Parish in Hoffman Estates and St. Symphorosa Parish in Chicago.

Adamich later served as the associate pastor of Most Holy Redeemer Parish in Evergreen Park and for 20 years, he served as pastor of Mother of God Parish before he was bestowed the title of pastor emeritus in 1992.

The archdiocese says Rev. Adamich will lie in state at Most Holy Redeemer in Evergreen Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 before a funeral Mass is held at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Interment will then take place in Joliet, at St. Joseph Cemetery.