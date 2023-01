CHICAGO — Old Navy is permanently closing its location on Chicago’s State Street.

The store will shut its store at 150 N. State Street at the end of business on Tuesday. It has held that location for more than a decade.

The company said it reviewed the site and determined it was in their best financial interest to close.

There are five other Old Navy locations in the city of Chicago.

The State Street store will open for the last time at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will close for good at 8 p.m.