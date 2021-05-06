OIG report: Chicago police disproportionally target minorities in search warrants

CHICAGO – A new report by the Office of the Inspector General shows that people of color were disproportionally targeted as subjects of search warrants by Chicago police.

The report examined data on search warrants issued from 2017 to 2020.

OIG’s analysis of CPD’s data further reveals the following information, which might serve to inform efforts of the Department and other stakeholders to improve policies and practices.

The system CPD uses to record information on search warrants does not capture certain critical data points, such as whether children were present during the execution of a warrant or whether a search warrant was approved as a no-knock warrant.

There are significant data quality concerns in CPD’s records, including incomplete address information and missing target names.

People of color were disproportionately targeted as subjects for search warrants, with Black males targeted 4.6 times more often than Hispanic/Latinx males and 25.3 times more often than white males; Black females were targeted 6.4 times more often than Hispanic/Latinx females and 11 times more often than white females.

There has been some confusion in public conversation about the so-called “success rate” of CPD’s search warrants; estimates may vary widely depending on metrics for success.

“I’m getting tired of them coming out with reports o tell us what we all been knowing for all these years,” activist Ja’Mal Green said. “Since policing has been in existence, we have always been unjustly targeted.”

The report comes after Anjanette Young had her home wrongly raided by CPD in 2019.

“All of this goes back to miss young’s situation. Where police were on the wrong house. She was naked screaming terrified and rightfully so,” Ald. Raymond Lopez said. “And the officers were continuing to go through her home. Despite her pleas that they had the wrong house.”