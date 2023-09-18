CHICAGO — Chicago O’Hare International Airport is looking for volunteers who want to give back during the upcoming holiday season.

More than a hundred people are needed to staff information desks for Traveler’s Aid Chicago, a social service agency run by the Heartland Alliance.

The volunteers assist more than half a million passengers who travel through the airport’s terminals annually by providing resources and social referrals. Resources include providing directions, sharing information about the airport and Chicago and helping passengers who are lost, confused, or in crisis.

“Travelers Aid volunteers come from many of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods and surrounding suburbs, and all share one main goal — to enhance the customer experience at O’Hare International Airport,” said John Ishu, director of Travelers Aid Chicago. “Our volunteers passionately assist passengers from every corner of the world and are an invaluable part of the fabric of O’Hare.”

Chicagoland residents interested in becoming a Travelers Aid volunteer at O’Hare may click here and/or email travelersaid@heartlandalliance.org.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, O’Hare is the nation’s second busiest airport.