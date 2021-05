CHICAGO — If you’re looking for a job, O’Hare International Airport is hiring.

The airport is holding a job fair Wednesday until 5 p.m. at the Chicago Hilton Hotel, located at 10000 W. O’Hare Avenue.

Management is looking to fill full-time and part-time jobs in cargo, concessions, hospitality, security and other departments.

Those who plan to go should bring a resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.