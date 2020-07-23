Officials warning public to stay safe after 7-year-old drowned when boat capsized

CHICAGO — Authorities are warning the public that lake levels are at extremely high levels and want people to stay safe. This comes after a 7-year-old boy died of an apparent drowning when a boat capsized.

At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Lumber at the Chicago River on the report of a boat in distress.

Nine people were aboard and everyone was wearing life jackets when the boat capsized, the Coast Guard said.

A 7-year-old boy was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. Officials said the child was trapped underneath the boat after it capsized.

The medical examiner identified the boy as Victor Lobato.

Five adults were transported to University of Illinois Hospital in good condition and three refused to be transported..

Officials are using the situation as a teaching moment.

“Please be aware anytime you’re operating a vessel you are responsible for navigating the waterways and any dangers or hazards in this area,” Jason Lach, Chicago Fire Department deputy district chief, said.

Officials suggest those wanting to get into the water to pay close attention to weather reports, and said conditions can change at a moment’s notice.