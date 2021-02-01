Officials attend town hall on carjackings to provide clarity to surging problem

CHICAGO — As carjackings continue to surge across the area, several officials attended a virtual town hall Monday night to add clarity to growing problem.

After around 1,300 carjackings in 2020, the crimes have continued to be a problem all over the city.

On Monday night, Congressman Bobby Rush hosted a virtual town hall to give residents a window into these crimes.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch said more federal resources can help.

“We can add more resources to work with our local partners, the Chicago Police Department in particular,” he said. “More FBI agents to help with intelligence gathering and putting together better cases and bigger cases of individuals who are doing this, as far as a pattern goes.”

Those crimes can be prosecuted at the federal level, but the vast majority of fall into the county level.

Cook County State’s Attorney said her office has approved charges in several adult cases, but in juvenile cases, the judge is responsible to decide whether the teen will be held in custody or returned to a parent.

“Over 90 percent of the (adults) cases, we approved felony charges, she said. “From about 80 percent of those (juvenile) cases for carjacking, and then they go before a judge to make a determination is to whether or not that juvenile will be held in custody, or released to a parent.”

In recent days, volunteers have taken part in Operation Safe Pump, which gives the elderly and others a window from 6 to 8 p.m. to safely pump gas.

If you have any information about a recent carjacking, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.