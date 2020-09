CHICAGO — A five-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was wounded by gunfire on the West Side Tuesday evening, the Chicago Fire Department confirms.

According to Chicago police and fire officials, a 5-year-old boy was shot near 18th Street and Homan Avenue in Lawndale Tuesday evening, and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

WGN’s Gaynor Hall will have more details on the WGN News later this evening.

