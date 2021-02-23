Officers with CPD Knights group aim to build connections with city’s youth

CHICAGO — A group of Chicago police officers has set out to build connections with Chicago youth.

CPD Knights started as 19 officers a few years ago. It has now grown to include 44 officers, 90 percent of them Latinos who grew up in many of the communities they cover.

The officers gather with kids to have some fun. They play sports, arcade games and at the same time build mentorship opportunities.

And local businesses are stepping up to help, especially right now when the pandemic has left many kids without the community resources they once had.

For more information on the group visit their website cpdknightsbaseball.com