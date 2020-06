CHICAGO — Chicago police said officers were in an unmarked police SUV that was struck by gunfire early Saturday morning.

Police said the car sustained minor damage in the trunk area after a gunshot hit the car on the 1600 block of South Avers Avenue around 1:20 a.m. in Lawndale. It is unknown who fired the shot.

No injuries were reported and no one has been taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.